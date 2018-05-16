Kim Kardashian Slammed As ‘Terrible & Toxic’ Influence On Girls By ‘The Good Place’ Actress

Kim Kardashian slammed by Jameela Jamil and fans over new Instagram ad.

Kim Kardashian fans are fully aware that the reality TV star often promotes products via her social media. This week was no different when Kim posted a photo of herself with a red lollipop in her mouth to promote the new appetite suppressant candy. However, not everyone was happy with the message the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was putting out there.

According to a May 16 report by Radar Online, actress Jameela Jamil, best known for her work on the NBC comedy series, The Good Place, lost her cool after seeing the advertisement on Kim Kardashian’s feed.

“No. F–k off. No,” Jameela wrote via Twitter, calling Kim Kardashian a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.” While the actresses sarcastically said she admired Kim’s “branding capabilities,” she added that the reality TV star is “exploitative genius” who makes her feel “actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach,'” Jamil added.

Many other social media users agreed with Jameela Jamil’s comments about Kim Kardashian’s ad, believing that the reality TV star shouldn’t be promoting products that suppress appetite and encourage women and young girls not to eat in their attempts to reduce their waistline. One social media user even revealed that she had an eating disorder at the age of 14, and if she would have seen Kardashian promote the product back then she would have been “running” out to buy the lollipop.

I just did a shoot with the lovely and talented @eliz for @GQMagazine in which I discuss being a sloth with breasts. https://t.co/4Kr30v9bZ5 pic.twitter.com/Y4h1quKB91 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 11, 2018

Of course, Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity who has been promoting the appetite suppressing candy, other stars such as Tori Spelling have also posted the ad. Spelling revealed via her Instagram account that the candy curbs her cravings by giving her the sweetness she wants. Fans also began to post negative comments about Tori promoting the product on her feed as well.

Neither Kim Kardashian, nor Tori Spelling have spoken out about the controversy, but many fans are praising Jameela Jamil for speaking up about her opinions on celebrity marketing, and Kim’s possible negative influence on women around the world, who see the ads and believe they need to be thinner or prettier to be successful and worthy in life.