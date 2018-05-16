Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Gets Dragged For Filth After She Explodes About Soon-To-Be Royal Sibling

Just days before the Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle’s family is proving that you can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Samantha Markle — the half-sister of actress-turned-Duchess Meghan Markle — was caught on camera launching into a tirade about her infamous sister, and the public is none-too-pleased with her over it.

Samantha, who is Thomas Markle’s daughter from his first marriage, sat down with TMZ and screamed about having “freedom of speech,” and being able to say what she wanted, when she wanted, and there was not one little thing the precious princess could do about it, thank you very much.

“If it’s about my life or my father’s there is something in this country called freedom of speech. She doesn’t have a copyright on that and she’s not going to tell me that I can’t speak about my life or my father’s life where its a matter of public self-defense. The media is disparaging us. I’m not going to take it. She’s not qualified to suggest that I don’t under any law in this country. This is not Great Britain. I am a United States citizen and that’s all there is to it. She’s way out of her league to tell me that I can’t speak.”

Sounds like Meghan Markle isn’t going to invite Samantha Markle to Christmas dinner anytime soon.

Bearing The Queen's signature, the Instrument of Consent records Her Majesty's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWedding Find out more: https://t.co/KNUnxl0hUj pic.twitter.com/wsXTt4FzAn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018

Samantha Markle is no stranger to controversy, especially since it’s been revealed that it was she who was responsible for Thomas Markle’s recent revelation of staging paparazzi photos to sell to the press.

After that came to light, Samantha admitted that her relationship with her half-sister was “strained” (shocking, we know), but was quick to add that her half-sister was a “social climber” who was only attracted to the Prince of Wales because of his title, and their “whirlwind fairy-tale romance” was little more than a PR sham foisted on the British and American public.

But the comments on Samantha Markle’s explosive interview suggested that, if the “royal romance” is a PR sham, it’s a very good one, because they were overwhelmingly supportive of Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/njqCaN55Gr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018

“Desperate to go to Meghan and Harry’s wedding but wants to disparage them at the same time. Not cool!” wrote one commenter.

“We can’t wait for you to go away!” wrote another.

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry this Saturday, May 19.