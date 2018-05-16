Chelsea Houska Slams ‘Teen Mom 2’ For Its Focus On Drama, Not Motherhood

Chelsea Houska throws major shade at the MTV reality show.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska doesn’t seen very happy with the way the new season of the show is playing out. Chelsea, a soon-to-be mother-of-three recently, slammed the reality show via social media, claiming that it is focused too much on the drama, and not enough on the parenting.

According to a May 14 report by Pop Culture, Chelsea Houska took to Twitter to reveal her thoughts on her lack of screen time during the first few episodes of Teen Mom 2. After one of Houska’s fans tweeted that they wanted to see more of Chelsea in the upcoming episode, Houska said she was “almost positive” that she would “barely” be featured in the next episode, adding that the show “isn’t actually about being a mom anymore.”

Many fans agreed with Chelsea Houska’s statements. One viewer wrote that Teen Mom 2 was “all about drama now,” and that she missed seeing the mom storylines and the kids lives. “Same,” Houska replied.

As Teen Mom 2 fans who have been watching the current season know, the newest batch of episodes have been mostly focused on all of the drama between Kailyn Lowry, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and their co-star, Briana DeJesus. After Kail and Javi split, he began dating Briana and drama immediately began to ensue. Nasty fights, Twitter battles, shade throwing, mom shaming, and everything in between began to clog up social media feeds, and is now playing out on the MTV reality series.

While some of the Teen Mom 2 viewers love watching the drama play out, and seeing the co-stars at each other’s throats, reminding some fans more of The Real Housewives franchise, others simply want to see real moms going about their busy day, playing with their kids, and dealing with all of the parenting issues that mothers around the world have to endure on a daily basis.

Watson’s first birthday party! ???????? A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 21, 2018 at 12:43pm PST

Although Chelsea Houska is by far the most stable of the Teen Mom 2 stars, with a loving husband, Cole DeBoer, two adorable kids, Aubree and Watson, and one more on the way, she does still have one source of drama in her life. Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, continues to be the one thorn in Chelsea’s side as she fights to keep her daughter’s custody agreement civil and fair, while protecting the little girl from Adam, who has recently been arrested multiple times and failed a drug test. He allegedly tested positive for meth.

Fans can watch more of Chelsea Houska’s journey when Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.