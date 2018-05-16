Kelly Clarkson Tears Up Again On ‘The Voice’

Kelly's latest tears came shortly after she joked that she 'hates' the show.

Kelly Clarkson’s emotions got the best of her once again on the May 15 episode of The Voice. Per a report by Daily Mail, Kelly began to get pretty teary eyed on the latest episode of the NBC singing show as her act, Kaleb Lee, was sent home from the competition shortly before the big Season 14 finale.

As reported by the site, Team Kelly’s Kaleb was in the bottom three alongside fellow contestants Pryor Baird and Britton Buchanan, which got Kelly feeling pretty emotional to see her act in danger of getting the chop.

Clarkson then explained that she signed on the be a coach on The Voice because she wanted to be in the position of helping to make someone’s dreams come true, in a similar way to how she got her big break on the very first season of American Idol 16 years ago in 2002.

“That has been my goal on this show, to give back and to do something that was done for me, like 16 years ago,” Kelly explained.

The mom-of-two then added, “and I’m not going to cry, so we’re fine.”

But despite Kelly claiming that she wasn’t going to cry after seeing Kaleb in the vulnerable position of being eliminated ahead of the finale, Clarkson did begin to tear up, which caused her to joke that she’d only stop the waterworks if viewers voted for her act to stay in the competition.

The star, who’s cried multiple times on the NBC talent search since joining as a coach for Season 14, then jokingly said, “I’ll stop crying if you vote for Kaleb.”

But it seems like Kelly’s tears just weren’t enough, as her act was eliminated from the competition.

However, Clarkson later tweeted that she “wasn’t even sad” for Kaleb because she knows he’s going to have a big career in the music world.

“I’m not even sad for [Kaleb] tonight because this is just the beginning and he was incredible tonight!” Clarkson tweeted on May 15. “Thank you so much to everyone that did vote for him! I can’t wait to get started on his record! You better get ready country music! [Kaleb] is comin’ for ya!!”

Clarkson’s latest tear-fest came shortly after she joked that she “hates” the NBC competition after being put in a seriously awkward position last month.

Daily Mail reported that Kelly joked that she hated the series during the April 18 episode after it was revealed that the coaches would have to cut their teams of six in half by deciding which three would have to be sent home.

“I hate this show,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer exclaimed during the episode, before crying again as she was forced to send three acts home. “I’m totally crying,” she said.

Fellow coach Alicia Keys then said during the broadcast that she hated the twist so much that she wanted to quit the series all together.

“This is absolutely atrocious — I wanted to quit today, they wouldn’t let me,” Alicia joked after being told about the shocking twist.

The latest developments on Season 14 of The Voice came shortly after NBC confirmed which coaches will be back for Season 15 this Fall.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the big change will see Alicia replaced by returning coach Jennifer Hudson, who will be reclaiming her red spinning chair after skipping out on Season 14 in order to appear on The Voice U.K.

As for who else will be completing the line-up, Kelly, Alicia Keys, and Blake Shelton will all return for another round.

The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.