Britney Spears Flaunts Her Abs, Toned Legs In A Crop Top And Short-Shorts As She Works Out With Her Kids

Britney flashed her toned body as she exercised with her two boys.

Britney Spears is once again showing off her incredible body in a new Instagram video, while revealing how she incorporates her two kids into her work out routine. Entertainment Tonight reports that, ahead of her huge world tour this summer, Britney proved that she’s definitely been training hard to undertake her mammoth tour as she flaunted her toned body in a crop top and short-shorts while running around and spending time with her two boys.

The sweet new clip showed Spears sending some quality time with her two boys, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden, as she proved just how fit she is by racing the twosome around her big back garden.

“Okay guys, are you ready to go outside and play?” Britney asks her kids in the video, before the video then cut to the trio doing some serious exercise by running back and forth around the garden with their little dog.

Britney, who sprinted up and down on the grass in a white crop top and khaki short-shorts, jokingly screamed as she ran around chasing her boys, proving just how fit she is as she anticipated the beginning of her upcoming world tour, which kicks off on July 12 in Maryland.

The “Make Me…” singer then shared a very sweet caption alongside the clip she uploaded on May 15, where she revealed just how much she loves her time with her kids with former husband, Kevin Federline.

“Nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh!!” Britney told her more than 19.6 million followers in the caption. “They are my world and I love days like this when we get to just run around and play together.”

The star then gave fans another glimpse into her family day with her kids, sharing a video of the family trio all painting together while outside.

Slowing things down after their big run around, Spears gave her followers a glimpse at herself, Jayden, and Sean getting creative with their paintbrushes as they cooled down following their work out.

“Painting feels so therapeutic to me!” the pop superstar said in the caption. “Getting to do this with my boys on a beautiful day like this is such a blessing!!!”

And Britney is certainly no stranger to working with a canvas, as it was just last year that the mom-of-two added professional painter to her resume after selling some of her work for $10,000.

Vanity Fair reported that Spears sold a unique piece of her artwork for the very impressive sum in November, 2017, with all the proceeds of the sale being donated to Vegas Cares, which benefits the victims of the October 1 Las Vegas shooting during the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

But when Britney’s not showing off her artwork on social media, she is showing off her rock hard body.

