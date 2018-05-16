Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Itty Bitty Orange Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Fans can't get over how good the mother of three looks.

If there’s one thing that the Kardashian sisters know how to do well, it’s rock a bikini. And in her latest Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian did just that.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old posted a photo of herself at the beach. In the caption of the post, Kardashian teased that metallic bikinis were on her app now, hinting that her fans should go check out the latest post on her app.

In the picture, Kardashian can be seen in a tropical setting with the deep blue Caribbean waters behind her and the crystal-like sand at her feet. There is barely a cloud in the sky as Kardashian strikes a pose in a metallic orange bikini. The reality star’s hair is slicked back and you can’t help but notice her toned tummy and legs.

Not surprisingly, the reality star’s fans were floored by the picture. Within just a few hours of posting the photo, Kourtney’s 63-million-plus followers gave the snapshot over 1.2 million likes and 3,300-plus comments.

Some fans simply commented with the heart eyes emoji or the fire emoji while other fans took time to compliment Kardashian on her bangin’ bikini bod — especially after having three kids.

“Definitely the most beautiful sister.”

“How good does she look. JESUS,” another fan wrote.

metallic bikinis ✨ on my app now A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 15, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

But that hot body comes at a price. Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that Kourtney can attribute her svelte figure to a strict diet and exercise regimen. As she inches closer and closer to her 40th birthday, an insider dished that Kourt wants to try more things, like nude photo shoots, and has completely upended her lifestyle in order to look and feel her best.

To speed up her metabolism, the insider reveals that the eldest Kardashian sister drinks apple cider vinegar. Additionally, she only puts clean foods in her body and is a stickler for portion control. She also drinks at least a gallon of water a day.

As far as exercise, Kardashian does a lot of it. The insider says that Kourtney works out for three hours a day, breaking her workouts into two segments — one in the morning and one in the afternoon. But the hard work appears to be paying off.

The mother of three also recently took a trip with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, where she flaunted her toned body once again in a daring green bathing suit.