HBO Announces ‘Sharp Objects’ Premiere Date

Book fans are eagerly awaiting this TV adaptation

For those who are eagerly awaiting the news of when Sharp Objects will premiere on HBO, the wait is over! HBO announced today that the eight-episode limited drama series will premiere on July 8.

Last month, HBO released the trailer for Sharp Objects and fans of Gillian Flynn have since been eagerly awaiting the premiere date. The book tells the story of a reporter, Camille Preaker, who is sent home to cover the news story involving the murders of two pre-teen girls. While there, Camille is thrust back into her past against her will as memories surface.

In the HBO series, Camille Preaker will be played by Amy Adams. According to the original press release from HBO, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, and Matt Craven also star in Sharp Objects alongside Henry Czerny, Taylor John Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Madison Davenport.

After speaking to one of the show’s actors, Harper’s Bazaar describes Sharp Objects as having “that Big Little Lies feeling.” This is likely thanks to the fact that Jean-Marc Mallee directed both series. However, one of the series’ stars, Sydney Sweeney, says that the series will be a “lot darker” and “way more twisted” than Big Little Lies.

The New Daily lists Patricia Clarkson as playing the role of Adora, a “small-town socialite.” Australian actress Eliza Scanlen will play Camille’s half-sister.

Anne Marie Fox / HBO

According to Entertainment Weekly, it was decided Sharp Objects would come to HBO by way of a television series rather than a movie because the author was fearful it would turn into a horror movie and lose a lot of the mystery that could be presented if given enough time in a series.

“I was really nervous it would just turn into a horror movie and lose a lot of the nuance.”

Sharp Objects is an Entertainment One (eOne) and Blumhouse Television production. According to Deadline, Jean-Marc Vallee directs all episodes and co-edits the series. Sharp Objects is created by Marti Noxon, who will act as showrunner. Along with this, Noxon writes several episodes alongside Gillian Flynn, who wrote the book the series is based on. The executive producers for Sharp Objects are Marti Noxon, Jean-Marc Vallee, Amy Adams, Gillian Flynn, Jason Blum, Nathan Ross, Charles Layton, Jessica Rhoades, Gregg Fienberg, Marci Wiseman, and Jeremy Gold.

You can view the trailer for Sharp Objects below.

Sharp Objects premieres on HBO on Sunday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET.