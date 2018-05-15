Hailey Baldwin Gets Cheeky In Black And White Swimsuits For Steamy Photoshoot

One thing is for sure — Hailey Baldwin is never one to shy away from showing off her toned body on Instagram.

Over the past few days, Baldwin has taken to her popular Instagram page to share a series of photos from an upcoming photoshoot with Elle Italia. In the first image posted yesterday, Baldwin shared the cover of the magazine and mentioned to her 11-million-plus followers that she would be gracing the June issue of the publication. She also thanked Elle for letting her grace the cover.

A series of other photos on her Instagram page show the 21-year-old in a number of different looks from the shoot. But most notably, the one of the model’s more cheeky photo captured the attention of her followers. In the photo, Baldwin wears a white T-shirt under a black one-piece bathing suit and somehow still makes it look sexy by pulling up the white tee to expose the bathing suit and a little bit of her derriere.

Within just one day of being posted, the model’s fans went crazy over the picture, giving it over 388,000 likes and 1,200 plus comments. Many fans had no words, just emojis upon seeing the sexy snapshot. But a number of other fans chimed in on the model’s latest look, telling her how good she looks and how they have total body envy.

“My gorgeous and precious princess.”

“EVEN YOUR BOOTY IS PERFECT,” another fan proclaimed.

Another photo from the shoot shows the model showing off her flexibility while doing a backwards bridge on the sand. In the picture, Baldwin rocks a white one-piece swimsuit while turning her head to the side to pose for the photo in between her arms. The bathing suit accentuates Baldwin’s lean body and toned legs at the same time. Not surprisingly, that photo also gained a ton of buzz among Baldwin’s followers with over 194,000 likes and 770 plus comments within just six hours of being posted.

Most recently, Hailey made headlines after posing for photos with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala last week. But the Inquisitr shares that Mendes shot down the rumors, saying that they’re just really good friends while also calling Baldwin “amazing.”