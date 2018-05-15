‘Roseanne’ Spoilers: This Week’s Episode Changes Everything For The Conner Family, Says Michael Fishman

'Roseanne' fans will see a 'shift' during this week's episode.

Fans of the Roseanne revival can expect to see some big changes for the Conner family starting this week. Actor Michael Fishman, who plays the Conners’ son DJ on the series, claims that the episode airing this week will be a powerful one, and have a huge impact on the fictional family going forward.

According to a May 15 report by Pop Culture, the penultimate episode of the season is titled “Netflix and Pill,” and will feature Dan and Roseanne’s 45th wedding anniversary. Dan will be planning a big celebration, but in true Conner fashion, things won’t work out like they are supposed to. Fishman also reveals that there will be a “mystery in the house” and everyone in the family will be a suspect.

However, the episode will take a more dramatic turn when Dan realizes that his wife has been taking way too many painkillers for her injured knee. After the Conner family patriarch comes to find that Rosie’s likely abusing her medication he’ll confront her, as the show will tackle drug abuse with humor, much like they do every other hot button issue they take on.

Michael Fishman also promises that Roseanne fans will see a serious conversation between Dan (John Goodman) and his daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) about the trials and tribulations of parenting. Michael reveals that Darlene will also have a conflict with her older sister Becky (Lecy Goranson), as the two will reportedly fight over a job they are both interested in. However, viewers will want to stick around for the end of the episode, as Michael Fishman claims the show takes a twist that even he didn’t expect.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Roseanne revival hit big with fans and earned ABC some huge ratings. The network quickly renewed the revival for another season, and new episodes will begin airing much sooner than expected. Although the show was a mid-season pickup for the network, the next season has already been added to the fall lineup, meaning viewers will get brand new episodes in a few months.

Roseanne currently airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.