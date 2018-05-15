NFL Rumors: Green Bay Packers Not Expected To Sign Dez Bryant

Green Bay is not expected to sign Dez Bryant at this point in time.

The Green Bay Packers have been a hot topic over the last few days with Dez Bryant being the primary reason. Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten heated up the Bryant-to-Green-Bay rumors when he predicted that his former teammate would end up signing with the Packers.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL website, the Packers are not expected to sign Bryant.

Obviously, this will disappoint some Packers fans who were hoping that Bryant would be in the team’s plans. Green Bay was forced to release longtime star wide receiver Jordy Nelson this offseason after signing Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson. To replace him, the Packers are hoping that Geronimo Allison can step up and they drafted three rookie wide receivers.

Those options haven’t impressed some fans. Even more are worried that the Packers don’t have enough weapons for Aaron Rodgers to use.

That being said, the Packers still have Davante Adams and Randall Cobb as their top two receivers. They also have an improved running game with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams proving to be excellent picks as rookies last season.

Report: Packers not expected to sign Dez Bryant https://t.co/NhT7WkyG7A pic.twitter.com/1pptXI8uBF — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 15, 2018

Bryant simply has not received much interest since being released by the Cowboys earlier this offseason. He received a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, but didn’t seem interested in it. Most fans and media members believe that Bryant would prefer to sign a one-year deal to prove himself and then test free agency again next offseason.

Rapoport did state that the Packers have been viewed as a potential landing spot for Bryant this offseason. He said that Green Bay would make sense for Bryant, but that at this time the Packers do not appear to be interested in bringing the former star receiver on board.

New TV analyst Jason Witten isn't wrong. The #Packers have been considered a possible Dez Bryant landing spot… but they aren't engaged now and nothing is imminent. pic.twitter.com/0ylUSaygJZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2018

Other teams that were mentioned as potential landing spots throughout the free agency process thus far for Bryant were the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Both of those teams appear to be out on Bryant at this point in time as well.

It is a bit surprising that the month of May has already begun and a former superstar receiver is on the market. When he was released, many thought Bryant would find work quickly. That simply hasn’t happened and teams have been hesitant to consider signing Bryant due to his past antics both on and off the field.

Expect to hear more about Bryant in the coming weeks. He is still actively searching for a new contract and should be able to find one ahead of training camp.