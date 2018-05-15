Kanye West Reveals He ‘Got Rid’ Of His Cell Phone

Kanye doesn't want any more distractions.

Kanye West doesn’t want any unnecessary distractions while he is busy working on his latest project. West, who is said to be in the studio working on multiple albums, feels so strongly about not having any outside noise that he says he’s gotten rid of his cell phone.

While Kanye West did confirm that he’s done away with his cell phone, he has not been cut off from the outside world while working on his music. E! Online reports that West told his friends and family that if people have been trying to contact him over the past two weeks it’s pointless. He did so via a tweet, however, proving he is still plugged in on some level.

Kanye has been so busy working on his albums that he even missed the 2018 Met Gala. The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, attended the event with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star missed her man while she was there. During the event, Kim posted photos of herself looking gorgeous in a metallic gown while tweeting that she missed her husband and wished he were there by her side. However, Kim revealed that she understood that Kanye needed to work in order to finish up his “5 albums.”

An insider tells the site that Kanye West likes to stay in Wyoming while working on his music because he enjoys being in nature and away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, which makes it easier for him to avoid distractions. The source added that West believes by “being at the mountains” he can have a clearer sense of the direction he wants to take in his music.

The source also confirmed that Kanye West has been hard at work in hopes of releasing some new music very “soon,” and that the rapper is very “excited” to be back in the game. During his time in Wyoming, Kim Kardashian has been there to spend time with him, and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, also paid him a visit. Travis released his new track “Watch,” which features Kanye, earlier this month.

While Kanye West is trying to go off the grid a bit, fans are hoping that he is at least keeping in contact with Kim Kardashian and their children while he’s away for work.