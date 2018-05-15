Kendra Wilkinson Shares Bikini Pic, Has ‘Needs’ After Divorce

After nearly nine years of marriage, Kendra Wilkinson is back on the market.

As the Inquisitr reported in the beginning of April, the 33-year-old filed for divorce from husband Hank Baskett, stating “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. But the divorce documents show that the couple actually split on January 1. They have two children together, Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 4.

The reality star also wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram page following the announcement of the split, saying that she will “forever love Hank,” but right now, they have chosen to go their separate ways. She also confessed that she was sad and heartbroken over the situation but thanked Hank for a “beautiful” eight years of marriage.

Following the split, Wilkinson seems to be doing okay. Today on her Instagram story, People reports that Kendra even shared a bikini photo with fans, captioning the picture, “Well then I’ll love myself.” The photo was taken in Wilkinson’s bedroom mirror as she shows off her side profile in a teeny bikini. Wilkinson definitely seemed to be proud of her bikini bod, even re-tweeting an article with a link to the photo on her Twitter page.

Not only has the newly single Wilkinson flaunted her fit body to her fans, but she’s also elected to use the help of her Twitter followers to get some dating advice.

“What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo,” she asked yesterday.

In all, the tweet gained over 1,800 likes, 44 retweets, and 750-plus comments. Many fans were quick to offer the former Girls Next Door star advice while others hit Wilkinson back with funny gifs.

“The best thing about being an independent woman, YOU can do whatever YOU want,” one user wrote.

“MORE TIME! The longer you go single the better. It will so be worth it,” another fan suggested.

After reading and replying to many of the comments, Kendra then thanked her followers for making her laugh so much with all their silly comments.

Wilkinson also made another change in her life following the split from Baskett — her hair. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Kendra ditched her signature, long, blonde hair and went with something totally different. The image posted to her Instagram page shows Kendra rocking much shorter and darker hair.

In the caption of the picture, Wilkinson confessed to her Instagram followers that she had been wanting to experiment with dark hair for a long time. The reality TV star also claimed that she was “excited” for a change but will always stay true to her roots.

Fans will have to follow her on social media to see what the future holds for Kendra.