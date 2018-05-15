Angelina Jolie’s Anti-Aging Beauty And Skincare Secrets

Angelina Jolie's dermatologist says the Oscar winner uses sunscreen and light laser treatments to treat wrinkles.

Angelina Jolie, who celebrates her 43rd birthday in June, is widely considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood history. While she was born with gorgeous features, she maintains her smooth skin with an anti-aging beauty regimen that includes sunscreen, antioxidant wrinkle creams, and occasional laser treatments.

“She’s always been such a natural beauty, so she didn’t ever have to do much,” Jolie’s longtime dermatologist, Dr. Rhonda Rand, told Refinery29. “It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic [acids], and natural products. Some alpha hydroxy acids are good too, and they’re very natural. She doesn’t need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals.”

While tabloids have claimed for years that Angelina’s head-turning good looks are due to plastic surgery, those rumors are easily debunked when you look at photos of Jolie as a child. She had the same full lips, cheeks, and nose as she does today (see photos below).

Moreover, Jolie is the spitting image of her mom, the late actress Marcheline Bertrand, and has the same facial features as her older brother, James Haven.

Dr. Rand said the only cosmetic treatments Angelina gets are occasional laser resurfacing to smooth out wrinkles and even out hyperpigmentation.

“There’s a light laser resurfacing we like to use sometimes, but just once in a while,” Dr. Rand said. “It’s used to improve your skin and give it a little bit of a glow. Sometimes, when she’s in very sunny climates working, she can get some pigmentation. We can help take care of that with a photofacial or Intense Pulsed Light.”

“She doesn’t have any kind of a plastic look because [she] doesn’t do anything drastic — she doesn’t need it. She has really good genes.”

Angelina’s beauty secrets also include never wearing makeup to bed, and wearing little or no makeup when she’s not working. All that makeup during filming can clog pores and causes blemishes and wrinkles.

Daily Sunscreen Use

Jolie, who used to smoke during her 20s, gave that up and makes an effort to avoid excessive sun exposure. Both smoking and tanning promote premature wrinkles.

“She’s been so good about using sunscreen from such an early age to protect her skin,” Dr. Rand said. “She’s also good about wearing hats, which is so important.”

Angelina has said she’s happiest when she’s surrounded by her kids. Here she is with four of her six children on May 6, 2018.

Jolie smoldered on the red carpet in black leather during one of her many film premieres.

Angelina is the spitting of her late mom, actress Marcheline Bertrand. She also shares the same full lips, nose, and blue eyes as her older brother, James Haven.

