‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Responds To Divorce Rumors

Are Catelynn and Tyler headed for a divorce?

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been favorites among fans for years. The couple, who have been through so much pain and heartbreak, seem to always come out of whatever life throws their way stronger. However, when divorce rumors began swirling this week, fans were worried that the beloved pair may actually be calling it quits.

According to a May 15 report by Us Weekly, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra sparked divorce rumors on Tuesday when Teen Mom OG fans noticed that Catelynn had removed the Baltierra name from her Instagram account. Speculation began to run wild that the couple were having marital problems, but Lowell shut down those rumors quickly via her social media account.

“Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life. We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us,” Catelynn wrote on Instagram, making sure to sign the post using the last name Baltierra.

As Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s relationship has certainly been tested over the years. The couple, who found out they were pregnant as teenagers, decided to place their daughter, Carly, up for adoption due to their young age and lack of stability in their home lives. Both Catelynn’s mother, April, and Tyler’s father, Butch, dealt with substance abuse issues, but were very much against their decision to place the baby up for adoption. The scenes of Lowell and Baltierra handing over their newborn daughter to her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, still make some viewers sob.

The couple have had to deal with other trials as well. Over the past year, Catelynn Lowell has been in rehab three times for mental health issues. The Teen Mom OG star initially headed to treatment after a devastating miscarriage, and revealed that she had fallen into a dark depression. Viewers heartbreakingly watched as Lowell tearfully admitted on camera that she had been contemplating suicide.

While Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are no strangers to adversity, it seems that this fan favorite pair are not headed for a split, despite all of the divorce rumors circulating online.

Fans can watch more of the couple’s journey when Teen Mom OG returns for a new season on MTV in the future.