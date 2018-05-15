The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star is relieved hockey season is over.

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is putting basketball players in her rearview mirror as she has now found the real deal with an ice hockey player, Anaheim Ducks winger Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley and Kerdiles are now said to be “Instagram official,” and can spend more time together now that the hockey season is over. To top it off, father Todd Chrisley approves of the relationship.

The New York Post reports that Kerdiles‘ hockey team, the Anaheim Ducks, lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the San Jose Sharks, which is allowing the hockey star to have more flexibility to travel to Nashville where Chrisley lives instead of her having to travel to California.

Savannah says she is relieved that the constant travel is on hold for now.

“The seasons over which means no more traveling back and forth for me. Countless hours in airports and on planes. But I don’t mind a single one of them! Life is so short so you have to live everyday like it’s your last. Gonna miss San Diego like crazy!! It’s the place where everything began! But now it’s time for me to show @nickerdiles around Nashville in a couple of weeks!!”

Savannah Chrisley has a history of getting very serious, very fast with her athlete boyfriends, which has caused several heartbreaks within the last two years. Chrisley had previously gushed that NBA player Luke Kennard was the one, but sources say that her father, Todd Chrisley, got too clingy and scared Luke off.

Kennard was said to be put off when he read comments online from Todd Chrisley who couldn’t stop praising the NBA rookie.

“Todd wanted Luke and Savannah to happen so badly. Todd really just started to freak Luke the f**k out!”

Todd Chrisley invited Kennard on their family vacation to Aruba and hinted that he would like him to be on Chrisley Knows Best. Luke believed that Chrisley was trying to accelerate the relationship and he bailed.

“While they were on vacation, Todd was just way too much for Luke to handle. He told Savannah that her father was not his publicist or his keeper.”

But despite the stories about Kennard feeling pressured, Savannah Chrisley blamed her busy career for the split, saying that, for now, work comes first.

“The last four months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.”

But Chrisley admits that the relationship with Luke left her a bit gun-shy, says Hollywood Life. Savannah says that when she first started dating Nic, she was slow to trust.

“Whenever trust is broken, it takes a while to let someone else back in.”