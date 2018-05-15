Robert Kraft’s Girlfriend, Ricki Lander, Shares First Picture Of Her Baby She Reportedly Had Through Surrogate

The couple had announced the baby last year, but Lander shared the first photo this week.

Ricki Lander shared a picture of her new daughter — one who was not fathered by her boyfriend, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Lander just appeared with Kraft at the Met Gala last week, and a few days later Lander shared the first photo of her daughter, Monarch. The sweet picture shows a sleeping baby girl with Ricki giving her a gentle kiss.

“This year has been overflowing with love, light and blessings. A beautiful little angel came into our lives,” she captioned the photo.

As the Daily Mail noted, the picture appeared to confirm speculation that Lander had the baby using a surrogate, as she made a number of public appearances without ever appearing to be pregnant. There were other revelations from Ricki Lander’s Instagram page, which had previously been private. As the Daily Mail report noted, it also showed Kraft put a ring on her finger — one from the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win.

The relationship between Robert Kraft and Ricki Lander has drawn considerable attention, largely for their 40-year age difference. Kraft began dating Lander close to six years ago, the Daily Mail noted, close to one year after the death of Robert’s longtime wife, Myra Kraft.

After Myra’s death, Robert said the he felt despondent and threw himself into his work, often working seven days a week. His relationship with Ricki Lander appeared to help him get over the loss.

News of the baby for Ricki Lander broke last year, when a spokesperson for Robert Kraft announced the news to People magazine.

“Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child,” the statement read. “With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

Ricki Lander is known for a series of television appearances, including Ugly Betty, True Blood, and Blue Bloods. She also has an entrepreneurial streak, starting an NFL-themed line of clothing for women in 2014.

The relationship between the two was on and off for several years, as during that stretch, Robert Kraft was spotted at a Boston Celtics game with another woman, People magazine noted.

Whatever the relationship may be between Robert Kraft, girlfriend Ricki Lander, and Lander’s new baby, the billionaire is not saying much. A spokesperson for the Patriots declined to comment when contacted by the Daily Mail.