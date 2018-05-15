Megan Fox Flaunts Hot Bikini Body In Lingerie Ad: Low-Carb Diet, Weight Loss Tips

Megan Fox has credited a Paleo-style diet and circuit-training for her sizzling bikini body.

Megan Fox is a mom of three who has a sensational bikini body thanks to a low-carb, Paleo-style diet, and circuit-training workouts. The aptly-named Fox spotlighted her eye-popping physique in sexy new lingerie ads for Fredrick’s Of Hollywood (see Twitter photo below).

Megan lost all her baby weight in record time after each of her three pregnancies by following a strict low-carb diet and working out at the gym several days a week, combining cardio exercise with weightlifting.

“I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy,” Fox told E! News. “The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day. I don’t have any cheat days. But if I did, it would be pizza or cake.”

Despite her wild-child image in Hollywood, Megan is incredibly disciplined when it comes to diet and exercise, which is why she has been celebrated for her stunning beauty for the past decade.

“I exercise really hard twice a week,” she said. “I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training.”

What helped accelerate her post-baby weight loss after her three pregnancies (in 2012, 2014, and 2016) was her dedication to fitness during while she was pregnant. Because she worked out and ate well while pregnant, Megan only gained about 25 to 35 pounds with each baby.

“I’m not a ‘sexy, beautiful’ woman,” Megan Fox said. “It takes a lot of work to make me look like a girl.”

Megan Fox has a ridiculous bikini body pic.twitter.com/CVSQKGhg5t — Dude Stuff (@DudeStufftweets) March 8, 2018

“Hollywood is the most superficial thing you could possibly be a part of, and if I weren’t attractive I wouldn’t be working at all,” Fox said.

Megan Fox spotted in L.A with her sons, she's such an amazing mother for letting her kids be whoever they wanna be#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/SCONu4FCp8 — Love, AlfonzoWords (@Alfonzowords) May 13, 2018

“Self-loathing doesn’t keep me from being happy, but that doesn’t mean I don’t struggle,” Megan said.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Another celebrity mom who has a better bikini body after having three kids is reality TV star Kristin Cavallari.

Like Megan, Cavallari lost 20 pounds in two months after each of her pregnancies with a Paleo-inspired diet and weightlifting workouts, as the Inquisitr has reported.

“If I don’t eat healthy food I don’t feel good. For me, I crave healthy food,” Cavallari said. “I truly believe that everything I need to flourish nutritionally is found in nature and that some stuff just shouldn’t be messed with, especially the food I’m putting in my body.”