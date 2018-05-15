Pregnant Eva Longoria Puts Baby Bump On Display In Nude-Hued Gown For ‘Iris’

Eva Longoria is due any minute now!

Eva Longoria is a woman who loves herself, and we love her for loving herself.

The Daily Mail showed pictures of the former Desperate Housewives star in a pool, wearing a sheer dress that, when doused in water, made her look naked!

The 43-year-old Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child with her husband any minute now, was doing a shoot for the Iris Covet Book.

The promo of this new shoot comes hot on the heels of her recent Instagram posting, where she bared her baby bump in a revealing bikini bottom and sheer top as she celebrated what she called her “first Mother’s Day.”

Longoria is expecting a boy with her husband, José Antonio Bastón, a businessman.

Recently, it was revealed by Page Six that Longoria would be selling her Hollywood Hills mansion in preparation for her upcoming son’s birth.

She’s asking $3.3 million for the three-story Mediterranean-style home with a pool, reducing the price by a half-million to get it sold that much quicker.

The home has a series of amenities that are perfect for any Hollywood star — or someone who wants to be one.

It has 8,500 square feet and has six bedrooms. It also has a full wet bar and a home theater.

So excited to be featured on the @IrisCovetBook Summer Issue ☀️ Had such an amazing time doing this shoot with my baby boy. Hope y’all enjoy! #BabyBaston (????: @GregSwalesart) pic.twitter.com/s9AaSnJMXR — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) May 15, 2018

Eva Longoria bought the house in 2006 for $3.6 million, and is reportedly the third property that she’s offered up for sale in the past 18 months.

It’s unclear as to why she’s diversifying her real estate portfolio like this, but it looks like she’ll be living in her recently-purchased Beverly Crest mansion, which she reportedly bought for $13.5 million.

She also owns real estate that she purchased from Tom Cruise — a $14 million house in the Hollywood Hills.

And, her first home was a $1.37 million compound in the Hollywood Hills, which she recently sold.

But don’t cry for Eva Longoria just yet — her husband was once the president of Televisa, and he’s worth a small fortune in his own right. That’s why most of her time is spent pursuing philanthropy causes and her clothing line, which is exclusively available on her website.

Eva Longoria’s representatives declined to comment on all the stories.