Nikki Bella & John Cena Didn’t Share A Bed For The Majority Of Their Engagement

The 'Total Bellas' beauty says she was very lonely when she was engaged to the WWE star.

Nikki Bella was home alone—a lot—in the months before her split from John Cena. The WWE beauty has dropped a bedroom bombshell that teased trouble in paradise well ahead of the end of the couple’s engagement. In a preview clip from the season three premiere of Nikki’s reality show Total Bellas, the pro wrestler Dancing with the Stars alum expressed sadness over the thought of a future with Cena, who had been upfront about the fact that he didn’t want to have kids with her.

The new season of the E! reality show features Bella and Cena living together in their new digs in San Diego, but their busy schedules mean a lot of time apart. But Bella revealed that the amount of time the couple spent apart was much more than the time they spent together.

“What’s hard at times, what people don’t realize about my relationship is I’m alone a lot,” Nikki says in the clip, according to E! News. “And I’m alone in these big beautiful homes which you’re like, ‘Gosh, these homes are unreal.’ But to be honest, since we’ve gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of like six months.”

Nikki Bella told E! News that the new season of Total Bellas will include a lot of things that viewers can relate to.

“I think sometimes we go through things because we’re like, ‘Ok, this is what we need to do. It’s too late.’ It’s never too late to make a decision, so,” Nikki said.

Nikki Bella Blows Off John Cena's 'Today' Show Plea https://t.co/x0mPczIghF — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2018

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in front of a live audience during Wrestlemania 33 last year and the couple’s wedding planning was featured on Total Bellas. But in a shocking last minute decision, Nikki called off her engagement to John just three weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle.

Insiders told People magazine that Nikki’s decision was based on the couple’s differing views about marriage and children. But after leaving his lady love home alone for long stretches of time during their engagement, John Cena has apparently had a change of tune regarding marriage and kids.

In an interview with the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, John Cena revealed that he is still in love with Nikki and would like to marry her.

“It’s been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it’s very difficult,” Cena said. “I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole. It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended…I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”

You can see Nikki Bella’s reaction to John Cena’s change of heart as well as more about the new season of Total Bellas below.