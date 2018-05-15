A Timeline Of Thomas Markle’s Bizarre Week Ahead Of The Royal Wedding

Thomas Markle is having a weird week, leading up to the wedding of his daughter to Prince Harry.

Just a week ago, Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, was slated to walk his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding as she and Prince Harry tie the knot. A lot can change in a week, though, and this father of the bride managed to create some drama in the week before his daughter’s big day.

On May 4, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Markle patriarch would be the one “giving away” Meghan at the wedding. The former Hollywood lighting director now enjoys a relatively low-key life as an ex-pat in Rosarito, Mexico. However, things have been anything but low-key leading up to his daughter’s nuptials.

According to a Huffington Post report, after backing out of his duties, Thomas Markle, is once again planning to attend his daughter’s wedding and escort her down the aisle this Saturday.

Here’s a timeline of his bizarre week so far.

Staged Photos

On May 13, the Daily Mail broke the news that Thomas Markle staged photos of himself for the paparazzi preparing for the royal wedding and his trip to England. The images pictured the bride’s father receiving a fake fitting and reading a book about Great Britain. These details left the Markles embarrassed.

Thomas Pulls Out Of Wedding Duties

The next day, May 14, as controversy swirled, Thomas Markle decided to back out of attending his daughter’s wedding, leaving the world speculating about who would walk Meghan down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19, Inquisitr reported.

On the same day, the embarrassed father admitted he looked “stupid and hammy” in the staged photos. He told TMZ that they were an attempt at rebranding himself and that he never meant to harm or embarrass his daughter or her future in-laws, the British royal family. He also revealed that he’d suffered a heart attack several days before.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ask for understanding and respect for Thomas Markle https://t.co/QqEBnPSIl9 — TIME (@TIME) May 14, 2018

The same day, Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, took the blame for advising their dad to stage the photos.

Thomas Resumes Wedding Duties

By May 15, with the world buzzing about the bizarre situation, and after speaking with the bride-to-be, Thomas Markle announced that he planned to travel to the U.K. and be with Meghan as she marries Prince Harry.

A few days remain until the royal wedding, so who knows what might happen with this ever-changing situation?