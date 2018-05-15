Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Rocks Tiny Bikini On Jamaican Getaway For His Birthday

The swimsuit model posted a video dancing in a red bikini and she and Gronk vacation together.

Camille Kostek helped Rob Gronkowski have a very happy birthday this week.

The NFL star’s girlfriend — who happens to be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model — shared a picture of herself rocking a tiny red bikini while she was on a Jamaican getaway with her man, and a video of a dance to celebrate his 29th birthday. As TMZ noted, the two appear to be enjoying their vacation together.

“Gronk and Camille Kostek have been living it up at some super fancy resort — eating fruit, hiking to waterfalls and busting out some sexy bikini dances (thanks for that, btw),” the report noted.

Rob Gronkowski had previously been known for enjoying the bachelor life, partying in the offseason and even running a party cruise with his brothers. But he has been enjoying an on-again off-again relationship with Camille Kostek dating back to last year. In February of 2017, Maxim reported that Gronkowski and Kostek had broken up, but in May the Daily Mail reported that they were back together again.

The two have now been together for several months, and appear to be having quite a good time.

While the relationship seems to be growing serious, Gronkowski’s commitment to football may be growing weaker. Shortly after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl, there were reports that the All-Pro tight end was considering retiring at the age of 28 to pursue a career in acting. Though he remains one of the league’s most talented players, Gronkowski has struggled with a series of injuries that have cut a number of his seasons short.

Gronkowski ultimately decided to return to the New England Patriots, but his long-term commitment to football is unclear.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend is a rising star in her own right. Camille Kostek advanced to the finals of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie search, and has a growing following on social media, where she often shares bikini and modeling pictures.

Kostek has also pushed back against being labeled as “Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend.”

“I’ve learned I don’t want to be quoted [about Gronk] anymore,” Kostek told the New York Post. “This is the year of Camille… It’s been refreshing to have it be about me.”

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek could now be together for good. As TMZ noted, the Sports Illustrated model doesn’t yet have an engagement ring on her finger, but noted that the relationship “sure seems to be headed in that direction.”