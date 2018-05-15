Michael Jordan Documentary Series ‘The Last Dance’ To Be Produced By Netflix And ESPN Films

Fans will get a chance to see what it was like to be Michael Jordan during the his run with the Chicago Bulls.

Ever wanted to know what it was like to be Michael Jordan as he was leading the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles in eight years? Finally, Michael Jordan will allow sports fans some insight on his career achievements. For years, the NBA legend has been reluctant about allowing his likeness to be shared. Recently, Jordan had a change of heart.

Deadline is reporting that Michael Jordan will be the central figure in a 10-part documentary series. Jordan’s documentary series will be entitled, The Last Dance. The documentary about Jordan will be directed by Jason Heir.

Heir is the director behind such critically acclaimed documentaries as Andre the Giant, The Fab Five, and The ’85 Bears. The latter two are part of ESPN’s 30 For 30 documentary series. ESPN and Netflix will partner together to showcase the Mike Tollin production.

Michael Jordan has given ESPN and Netflix the green light to interview him about his time with the Chicago Bulls. The Jordan feature will reportedly have over 500 hours of unseen footage. It will primarily focus on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season.

That Chicago Bulls team won the sixth and final championship of a club many consider as one of the best-ever. It remains the last time that both Michael Jordan and the Bulls advanced to the NBA finals.

Several of Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammates are expected to offer their insight, along with beat reporters and others who were around the team. It will be interesting to see if any of Jordan’s biggest rivals will discuss what it was like playing against him.

Michael Jordan was not loved by everyone. There were several players who respected Michael Jordan for his game, yet despised playing with him.

ESPN and Netflix partner up for 10-hour Michael Jordan documentary in 2019 https://t.co/2KlNAkmgQi pic.twitter.com/FSKaNnVGop — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2018

One of those players who had difficulty with Michael Jordan was Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas. The Chicago-native spoke about his riff with Jordan on NBC Sports Chicago’s Sports Talk Live.

Isiah Thomas spoke about his rivalry with the Chicago Bulls. Thomas even divulged into the playoff series between the Bulls and Pistons when he and his teammates refused to shake Michael Jordan’s hand. Fans will get a treat if they can get some insight on that story, along with others.