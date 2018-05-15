Rory Feek Shares Adorable New Pic Of Daughter, Indiana

Indiana Feek, daughter of singers Rory and Joey Feek, is looking as adorable as ever in her dad's latest post on social media

Music fans had already loved following Rory Feek and his wife Joey during their duo days of singing, but when Joey Feek’s battle with cancer took a tragic turn, the family’s fan base grew exponentially. Joey passed away a couple of years ago, but people still keep tabs on Rory and the regular updates he shares of their daughter Indiana. It looks like Indy is doing great and Feek fans will not want to miss the latest.

Joey Feek died in March 2016 after an intense fight against cervical cancer. During her last days, she had noted that she very much wanted to make it to daughter Indiana’s second birthday, and she did manage that. Joey’s loss was devastatingly difficult for Rory, the family, and all of the fans who followed their journey, but he has worked hard to surround Indiana with love and it’s clear from his social media updates that he’s been successful on that front.

Indiana, who was born with Down syndrome, has always been a ray of sunshine in her family. Her mother Joey fought hard to get every last minute with her that she could, and dad Rory along with her big sisters, daughters of Rory’s from a previous relationship, dote on her and obviously relish the joy she brings to their lives. In Rory’s most recent post, Indy was in a swimsuit, a big grin on her face, enjoying some water play at her preschool in Tennessee.

…water day at Ferntop! A post shared by Rory Feek (@roryandjoey) on May 15, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

Rory’s post showing Indy having a blast comes just days after a video he posted of Indiana and Joey honoring Mother’s Day. The video is from Indy’s first Mother’s Day with the family and Joey can be seen talking about how the little cutie is the “best Mother’s Day gift ever.” Feek also recently shared a photo showing him with Indiana, helping her play his guitar.

There is no doubt that Joey’s presence remains a constant in Indiana and Rory Feek’s lives, even though they have also worked hard to forge forward after her passing. Despite the heartbreak the family has endured, Indy almost always has a huge smile on her face and clearly fills the hearts of family and fans with a lot of love.

…Mother’s Day 2014. A post shared by Rory Feek (@roryandjoey) on May 13, 2018 at 5:41am PDT