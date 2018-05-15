Khloe Kardashian’s Family Reportedly Won’t Mention Tristan Thompson When Speaking With Her

The Kardashians are keeping quiet about Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian’s family members are reportedly keeping quiet when it comes to mentioning Tristan Thompson in conversation. In fact, they’re not speaking about him at all when they talk to Khloe.

According to a May 14 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian has yet to return to L.A. since the birth of her daughter, True. Khloe reportedly spent Mother’s Day alone after refusing to make the trip home to celebrate with her mom and siblings, but she has been in contact with her famous family while living in Cleveland.

Sources tell the site that Khloe Kardashian has been talking to sister Kim Kardashian the most. The sisters have been dishing on motherhood as they both have baby girls at home. Khloe, a first-time mom, may even be asking Kim for advice since she’s an experienced mother-of-three. However, there is one thing that they’re not talking about, and that is Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

As many fans know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian just days before she gave birth to baby True. Tristan was seen in a series of photos and videos kissing and touching multiple women. Although Khloe has not spoken out about the cheating scandal, Kim Kardashian has been very vocal on her thoughts, calling the situation “so f—ed up” and “sad.”

However, Kim is reportedly “trying to be supportive” by listening to her little sister, and simply being there for her during this difficult time. The source goes on to say that the entire family just wants Khloe to be happy, but Tristan is like an “elephant in the room.” The family isn’t talking about him, and Khloe is allegedly not bringing it up.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and Khloe Kardashian’s decision to stay with him after the shocking photos and videos were released has caused “friction” within the family. Khloe was said to struggle with her decision to take Tristan back, but in the end wanted to try to work things out for the sake of their little family.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken publicly about the cheating scandal, but fans are expecting to see more details about the situation during the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.