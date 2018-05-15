‘Roseanne’ Revival Will Return For Season 2 Sooner Than Expected

Roseanne fans are excited about the latest scheduling news.

The Roseanne revival has been a huge hit among fans. The first season of the show’s return boasted huge ratings, but also created a lot of controversy with political story lines.

According to a May 15 report by TVLine, Roseanne has officially been renewed for Season 2 of the revival, and all of the original cast members such as Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, and Michael Fishman are seemingly on board to come back for more.

While the Roseanne revival was a mid-season pick up for ABC, fans won’t have to wait that long the next time around. ABC has officially announced that the next season of the family sitcom will return for the network’s fall lineup, meaning the time between seasons will be very brief.

The network revealed this week that they wouldn’t be holding Roseanne back until mid-season, and that the show will debut its next set of episodes this fall along with ABC’s other hit series’ such as Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, Modern Family, The Goldbergs, and more.

In addition, Roseanne will return to Tuesday nights in the 8 p.m. time slot, the same spot it is currently airing in. It will be followed by a new series titled The Kids Are Alright, followed by fan favorite Black-ish, Splitting Up Together, and Nathan Fillion’s new series, The Rookie.

It’s that time again, ladies and gents! An all-new #Roseanne starts NOW. Retweet if you’re watching! pic.twitter.com/NrWffecWyk — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) May 9, 2018

ABC has seemingly deemed their Tuesday and Wednesday night lineups as their family comedy nights with shows like Roseanne at the helm, while Thursdays have become their night of drama. In addition, the network is moving Fresh Off The Boat, Speechless, and Child Support to Friday nights, a night that Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing once performed well in.

However, Allen’s show was controversially canceled by the network before being revived by Fox, who plans to keep Last Man Standing on Friday nights at 8 p.m. this fall.

Meanwhile, the Roseanne revival has only one more episode before the season finale, in which fans will see the Conner family struggle with some very interesting plot twists. Roseanne’s injured knee will come back into play, and Darlene’s will rediscover one of her former passions.