David Letterman Will Be Visiting His Old Stomping Grounds As A Guest On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

'Late Night' fans will not want to miss David Letterman's return to his old show when he joins Seth Meyers in a rare television appearance.

David Letterman does not make television appearances often these days, but news just emerged that he will head back to his old late night stomping grounds to meet up with Seth Meyers for an interview later this month. The duo will connect on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, May 23 and fans will not want to miss this one.

Mike Shoemaker, the executive producer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, just shared the exciting news via Twitter. He said that David Letterman would be a guest on the show on Wednesday, May 23, noting that they really are just “borrowing” Dave’s show when all is said and done. Dave’s been gone from the show Seth now heads for many years, but fans know that it’ll always have a connection to the iconic talk show host.

Letterman wrapped up his late night hosting duties in May 2015 after more than 6,000 episodes across his multiple shows. As the Hollywood Reporter details, this is Dave’s first return to the NBC Late Night staple since he departed in 1993 after hosting for 11 years. Letterman’s NBC departure came after the network decided to give the Tonight Show to Jay Leno over him, and he led his Late Show CBS hit from 1993 until his retirement in 2015 when he passed the torch over to Stephen Colbert.

David Letterman to make appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' https://t.co/aSuxSRrUfh pic.twitter.com/vrJvcYy4UY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 15, 2018

The talk show icon recently headed back to the small screen with his current Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. So far, guests on the series have included President Barack Obama, George Clooney, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, and Tina Fey. The six-part series will wrap up on May 31 when his chat with Howard Stern is posted on Netflix.

Meyers and Letterman have chatted on late night television once before. Seth was a guest of Dave’s on Late Show in 2015, but now the tables will be turned with Meyers acting as host. Letterman’s last late night appearance came in October 2017 when he joined Jimmy Kimmel on Kimmel’s ABC show to promote My Next Guest.

Word of David Letterman’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers is already generating a lot of excitement. People cannot wait to tune in to NBC on May 23 to see the two comedic geniuses chat and this should make for a truly entertaining episode for Dave’s fans.