‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Will Rock You, See Rami Malek Bring Freddie Mercury To Life

The long-awaited Queen biopic is finally coming together.

Attention Queen fans: This is the real life, it’s not just fantasy. Long-suffering Freddie Mercury fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-awaited first trailer for the Queen and Freddie Mercury Biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, has finally arrived. A short trailer for the film was released on Queen’s official YouTube channel as well as the movie’s Twitter Page with a caption that teases: “The only thing more extraordinary than their music is their story.”

In the trailer, which you can see below, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) stars as Freddie Mercury, the flamboyant Queen frontman who died in 1991 due to complications from AIDS. The trailer features snippets of Queen’s biggest hit songs and a look at Malek’s Mercury saying “this is where the operatic section comes in” in the title song to a befuddled Brian May (Gwilym Lee).

The Guardian posted the synopsis for Bohemian Rhapsody, which describes the film as “a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.”

The film will trace Queen’s rise and Mercury’s downward spiral ahead of the progressive rock band’s memorable performance at Live Aid in 1985.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rami Malek talked about seeing himself in full Freddie Mercury hair and makeup for the first time last year.

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment,” the actor told EW.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which gets its title from Queen’s iconic 1975 song of the same name, has been in the works for nearly a decade, and creative differences have plagued the project from the beginning. Sacha Baron Cohen was originally on board to pen the script, produce, direct, and star in the film, but Queen guitarist Brian May told the Daily Mail that Cohen’s ideas about the long-awaited biopic clashed with the band’s vision.

“Sacha became an a*se,” May said. “We had some nice times with Sacha kicking around ideas but he went off and told untruths about what happened.”

May also told Ultimate Classic Rock that Cohen was too well-known for his past movies and that the band felt it would distract from his portrayal of Freddie.

Director Bryan Singer was also fired from production late last year. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Singer was involved in on-set clashes with star Rami Malek, as well as actor Tom Hollander, who plays Queen manager Jim Beach in the film. But the ousted director downplayed rumors of on-set chaos and instead claimed he was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody because the studio refused to allow him to take time off to care for “a gravely ill parent.” Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) stepped in to helm the Mercury movie midway through production.

You can see the long-awaited Bohemian Rhapsody trailer below.

Bohemian Rhapsody will open in U.S. theaters on November 2, 2018