Meghan Markle’s Father Says He’ll Attend Royal Wedding To Walk Her Down The Aisle If Doctor’s Allow It

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is changing his tune. After announcing earlier this week that he would not attend the Royal Wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle, he’s revealing that he wants to head to London to be their for his daughter after all. However, there could be a problem with his plan.

According to a May 15 report by TMZ, Thomas Markle told the outlet that he is currently back in the hospital suffering chest pains after recently having a heart attack. Meghan Markle’s father reveal that doctors told him there is “serious” damage to his heart following the attack last week, but that he wants to be there for his daughter’s big day if possible.

It was previously reported that Thomas Markle didn’t want to show his face at the Royal Wedding after he admitted to staging paparazzi photos of himself getting ready for the wedding. Thomas claimed he didn’t want to embarrass Meghan any further. However, he now believes that he may have overreacted to the controversy, calling it “stupid.”

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” Thomas Markle told the website.

This Is Why Thomas Markle Will No Longer Be Attending The Royal Wedding https://t.co/cS4xqCdt9m pic.twitter.com/WkxxuDQKLB — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) May 15, 2018

However, Thomas Markle may not be able to make it to London despite his change of heart. Meghan Markle’s father claims that doctors would need to release him from the hospital in order for him to attend the nuptials, but if that happens he’ll risk his health to be there for his daughter. Thomas admits that he’s asked his doctors if he could be released from the hospital by Wednesday, but so far they have not given him the okay.

In addition, Meghan Markle reportedly called her father after his most recent health scare. Although Thomas says he missed the phone call, his daughter then texted him to tell him she’s worried about his health, and that she has no ill feelings towards him for the paparazzi photos.

“Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history,” Thomas Markle echoed again during the interview.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are flying that if Meghan Markle’s father can’t walk her down the aisle she has a few options. Either her mother can do it, or best man Prince William could pull double duty. Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is even a viable option if the family gets in a pinch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding will take place on Saturday.