Melania Trump Will Leave The Hospital In ‘Two Or Three Days,’ Says Donald

The First Lady has been hospitalized for a kidney condition.

First Lady Melania Trump will leave the hospital in “two or three days,” Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mrs. Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in suburban Washington this week to be treated for a “benign kidney condition.”Although the White House has not specified what is ailing the FLOTUS, her kidney issue is believed to be non-cancerous. Further, she underwent a routine procedure, under local anesthetic, known as “embolization.”

Regardless, Mrs. Trump is expected to remain in the hospital while she recovers.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump tweeted that Melania is “doing well” and will be out of the hospital in no time.

“Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!”

Mr. Trump also spoke to the First Lady by telephone, according to Yahoo News.

Speaking to The L.A. Times, Dr. Mark S. Litwin, professor and chairman of urology at UCLA, explains that an embolization procedure cuts off the blood supply to a lesion, causing it to shrink and die off. A catheter is inserted, usually through the leg and into the renal artery – the artery that supplies blood to the kidneys.

“Once that’s done, typically we squirt in some foam, or what’s called a coil. That obstructs the small artery that goes to the lesion, thereby cutting off the blood supply.”

Although Dr. Litwin has no direct knowledge of Mrs. Trump or what is ailing her, the urologist speculated that the most common kidney issues treated with embolization are an angiomyolipoma – that is, a type of benign tumor that can be filled with blood vessels, fat cells, and sometimes some random muscle cells; or an AVM, or arteriovenous malformation – that is, a random collection of blood vessels that arrange themselves in an odd way. Neither condition is life-threatening, but both can cause discomfort in the patient and, in some cases, blood in the urine.

Strangely, Dr. Litwin notes that an embolization procedure is almost always done as an outpatient visit.

“Why someone would be in a hospital for a week for this, I have no idea.”

Once she’s out of the hospital and on the mend, Mrs. Trump will return to her busy schedule, working on promoting her recently-announced “Be Best” initiative.