‘What Happened,’ Hillary Clinton Adds To Her Election Loss Blame List

The ever-expanding list of Hillary's complaints and excuses has a new addition.

Unless you are living in a cave, you are probably aware that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump. As she has constantly reminded people, while Hillary won the popular vote thanks to overwhelming support from the major liberal enclaves in California, New York, and Chicago, she was soundly defeated in the Electoral College.

President Trump pulled off the greatest upset in the history of the United States when he won 30 states and received 307 Electoral College votes to Clinton’s 232. Trump won the key battleground states of Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin by campaigning hard in states that Clinton felt she would win. She neglected these states while Trump continued to focus on them until the last minute.

While Clinton assumed she would win and didn’t concentrate on the battleground states, she also made personal attacks on Donald Trump’s character the core of her campaign. By neglecting the average working-class voter and calling Trump supporters, “deplorables,” she succeeded in undermining her own cause, and Trump became the 45th President of the United States.

The LA Times shared the content of her now infamous speech.

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.”

Clinton supporters in shock on election night after Trump is announced as the winner. David Goldman / AP Images

Following her stunning and unexpected defeat, the losing candidate retreated for a few months to the Clinton compound in Chappaqua, New York, where she claimed to be walking in the woods and drinking Chardonnay. After a brief hiatus, Hillary returned with a vengeance, attacking Trump and the Republicans at every opportunity and blaming everyone but herself for her election loss.

One letter to The Advocate by a reader named Christine Lambert may best explain the voters’ frustration with Mrs. Clinton.

“If Clinton hadn’t played identity politics, if she hadn’t ignored white hard working, middle-class Americans, if she hadn’t taken Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania for granted, if she hadn’t so arrogantly thought that she would ascend to the presidency without having to run a real campaign, she would have won. She famously called Trump supporters a basket of deplorables. “If, if, if,” Dandy Don Meredith used to say, “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, wouldn’t it be a merry Christmas?” The left just needs to accept that Trump is the legally elected president, whether they like it or not. That’s what they were insisting Republicans and conservatives should, must, do before the election because they were so sure of victory.”

Adding to the excuses, Hillary, who financed the Steele Dossier and had a rather complicated track record over the sale of U.S. uranium reserves to the Russians, continued to push the still unproven Trump collusion narrative at every opportunity. While not one iota of evidence of election collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians has been made public despite almost 18 months of investigations, the conduct of the Clinton family’s dealing with Russia has certainly been called into question.

An article in the National Review, dated March 27, 2018, concluded with this paragraph.

“All told, the companies and investors in these Russia-strengthening deals gave the Clinton Foundation between $152 million and $173 million. If Robert Mueller seeks Russian collusion, it’s right there.”

A box of Hillary Clinton’s book “What Happened” waiting to be distributed outside the Warner Theatre in Washington. Carolyn Kaster / AP Images

By now, most of the world has been made aware of Hillary’s various excuses for losing the election, thanks to her post-election book, “What Happened,” and her many public appearances, speeches, and interviews in which she shared an ever-expanding list of reasons why she lost the election. In one well-known response to Mrs. Clinton back in September 2017, Greg Jarrett of Fox News listed 56 of Hillary’s excuses for losing the election.

“1. Sexism 2. Racism 3. Misogyny 4. Xenophobia 5. Suburban women 6. James Comey 7. FBI 8. Russians 9. Vladimir Putin 10. WikiLeaks 11. D.N.C. 12. Barack Obama 13. Joe Biden 14. Bernie Sanders 15. Anthony Weiner 16. Electoral College 17. Polling Data 18. Cable News 19. New York Times 20. Fake News 21. Bots 2. Facebook 23. Twitter 24. Netflix 25. TV Executives 26. ‘Anti-American forces’ 27. Democrat documentaries 28. Low information voters 29. People wanting change 30. People who assumed she’d win 31. Republican Party 32. “Content farms in Macedonia’ 33. Infowars 34. Goosefer 35. DC Leaks 36. Jill Stein 37. Steve Bannon 38. Voter I-D laws 39. Chief Justice John Roberts 40. KS Sec. of State, Kris Kobach 41. Citizens United 42. Colluding Trump officials 43. Benghazi 44. Rep. Kevin McCarthy 45. Gen. Michael Flynn 46. Julian Assange 47. Roger Stone 48. Reddit 49. Drudge Report 50. Alex Jones 51. Russia Today (RT) 52. Sputnik Network 53. Robert Mercer 54. Koch brothers 55. NBC’S Matt Lauer 56. Fox News Channel.”

As reported by Mediate, on May 11, 2018, Hillary had a public, televised chat with Australia’s first female prime minister, Julia Gillard. During their conversation, the former secretary of state added the latest name to her list when she blamed “a very large proportion of the population” of the United States.

“There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership and so the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks.” “There is this fear, there is this anger, even rage about women seeking power, women exercising power and people fall back on these attacks like you’re a witch or you should go to prison. It’s not a majority, thank goodness, it’s not, but it’s a very vocal minority at least in my country. And sometimes these tropes are very much part of the press coverage.”

We can speculate forever about why Hillary lost the election despite spending $1.2 billion on her campaign to Trump’s $650 million. While her focus on attacking Trump, her “deplorables” comment, her gender, and several other factors certainly enter into the discussion, it is important to remember she had the overwhelming support of mainstream media, and it was her decision to circumvent established federal law concerning document preservation and conceal an email server in her basement.

There have been thousands of articles and comments about why Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election. Perhaps, this quote from the BBC makes the most sense.