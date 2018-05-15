‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Makes A Deal With The Devil

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will do anything in her power to escape the clutches of her captor, Matteo, and get home to Salem. She will even team up with one of her biggest enemies in hopes of a quick getaway.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Theresa come face to face with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), the man she helped send to prison. Of course, Xander has wanted to get revenge on Theresa for a long time now, and when he shows up in Mexico she’ll be shocked to see him. However, ever the schemer, Theresa will quickly think of a way to use the situation to her advantage.

It seems that Theresa will believe Xander may be her only hope to escape her Mexican prison and return home to Salem. She’ll be willing to do anything, including strike a bargain with her enemy. Days of our Lives spoilers have already confirmed that Xander will escort Theresa back home to Salem, so it seems her deal will work out for her. However, it may not be so great for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), who is still being help captive by Matteo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chloe’s boyfriend, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will hire Paul Narita to help him find her. Lucas knows that something just isn’t right, and he’ll stop at nothing to find the woman he loves and bring her safely home. Meanwhile, when and if Theresa makes it home to Salem she should be able to tell the authorities about Chloe’s location and how Matteo threatened the lives of their loved ones to keep them imprisoned in Mexico City.

However, that is not the only order of business Theresa will have when she returns to Salem. Days of our Lives fans will see her rush to the Kiriakis mansion in hopes of reuniting with her son, Tate, and the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), but she’ll find that Brady has moved on with her own sister, Eve (Kassie DePaiva), and the two are planning a wedding.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.