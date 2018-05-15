‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday May 16: Wyatt Threatens Bill, Brooke Blasts Taylor

Now that Wyatt knows the truth, he holds all the cards.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 16, reveal that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has had enough of his father pulling the strings. Perhaps it is time that he relieves Bill (Don Diamont) of his puppet master duties and pulls a few strings himself.

In the meantime, Taylor (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) never had the chance to fully resolve their past issues. It seems as if the two mothers have discovered there is no better way to work through unresolved feelings of scorn and contempt than through the lives of their daughters.

Wyatt has always felt that he needed to prove himself to his father. Bill treated him like a second-rate son and he has had to work to have his place in the sun, unlike Liam who has had the keys to the Spencer Publication throne handed to him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, state that Wyatt becomes irate with Bill and says that his father is once again trying to manipulate the situation to his advantage. Bill doesn’t want Wyatt to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) that he staged the scene in his office to make it seem as if he and Steffy had made love there. He is now trying to bribe Wyatt to keep quiet about his treachery and in return he will wield the scepter to the kingdom. Wyatt has had enough of Bill’s antics and threatens him.

Summoned by Steffy, a confused Wyatt listens to her pleas to run interference with Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tGLcgZVU2J #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hYSSgffg9U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 8, 2018

While comforting her daughter, Taylor realizes that Brooke has been particularly insensitive toward Steffy’s feelings. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 16, tease that she will confront Brooke about how she has been handling the whole situation. B&B fans will remember that it is Taylor who shot Bill for seducing her daughter and making her life hell. Imagine Taylor’s wrath now that she finds out that Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle) are planning a wedding while a highly pregnant Steffy watches on.

TODAY: Taylor voices her frustration about how insensitive Brooke has been towards Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gThpE16s9c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 15, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Brooke and Taylor will have a showdown, as each believes that only her daughter is good enough for Liam Spencer. Brooke believes that Liam deserves better than a woman who slept with her father-in-law, while Taylor is of the opinion that Hope needs to butt out of the situation because Liam is still married to her daughter, who is about to have their baby.

Bold and the Beautiful drama does not end there during May sweeps. Tune in to CBS every weekday, and then check back here for all the latest spoilers, recaps and updates.