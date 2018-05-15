Jennifer Aniston And John Mayer Are Not Dating Again [Debunked]

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston are not back together, despite rumors that the pair have rekindled their relationship. Although Jen and John were once one of Hollywood’s most intriguing couples, they’re romance is reportedly long over.

According to a May 15 report by Gossip Cop, a new rumor which suggests that John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston are in the process of getting back together is totally false. Although Aniston is back on the market after ending her marriage to Justin Theroux, she and Mayer aren’t an item.

The rumors reportedly originated in NW Magazine, complete with a photoshopped snapshot of Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer allegedly having a dinner date. The website confirms that NW took a picture of Jennifer and Justin Theroux and photoshopped John in to make it look like he and Aniston have been going out on dates together.

Insiders allegedly told the magazine that Jennfier Aniston and John Mayer have been “toying” with the notion of getting back together after Mayer reached out to Aniston following her split with Theroux. The reported insider also revealed that John saw that Jen had been going through a hard time following her split with Justin, and reported issues with ex-husband Brad Pitt, and thought she may want to take her mind off the drama with him.

In addition, People Magazine is reporting that Jennifer Aniston “isn’t a fan” of the dating scene, and isn’t looking to date anyone at the moment. However, she has been spotted out and about with her good friends, Courteney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres, as well as making an appearance at a birthday party for her close friend Jimmy Kimmel’s son, Billy. However, as far as being seen out with John Mayer, the site claims it simply isn’t true.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop also recently debunked a rumor that Jennifer Aniston had started dating actor Jake Gyllenhaal, which was also deemed untrue tabloid gossip. Aniston has been linked to a number of men since confirming her split with Justin Theroux, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before John Mayer was added to that list considering their romantic history together.