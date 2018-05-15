Demi Lovato Shows Abs In Crop Top While Promoting Latest Fabletics Line

When it comes to posting photos that show a little bit of skin, Demi Lovato is a seasoned pro.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself in a deep-cut halter neck swimsuit, leaving little to the imagination. Two days later, the 25-year-old posted yet another photo of herself, this time in a low cut black swimsuit, to once again promote her latest eyewear collaboration with Diff Eyewear.

And just yesterday, Lovato took to her Instagram account once again to promote her other collaboration, this time with Kate Hudson’s athletic line, Fabletics. In the short Boomerang video, Lovato holds up two green pieces from her new collection as she wears a pink crop top and pink leggings from the same collection. In part of the video, the singer covers herself by holding up the green outfit, but when she moves it, fans can see a hint of her toned tummy that she has shown many times in the past on her Instagram account.

“Exciting news! My best #Demi4Fabletics collection yet is launching THIS WEEK!”

Not surprisingly, Demi’s 77 million-plus followers went crazy over her latest photo, giving it over 1.2 million views and over 3,000 comments in less than 24 hours of being posted. Many fans confessed that they would be shopping her latest collection, while countless other fans just commented on the video to tell Lovato how great she looks.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 14, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

“You look amazing.”

“Your line is my favorite! The only workout clothes I buy,” another fan chimed in.

To further promote her line, Fabletics also shared the same video of Lovato, asking followers to tag their bestie for a chance to win one of Demi’s favorite looks from the line. As People reported earlier this year, Lovato has worked on a few lines for Fabletics in the past, and the latest line will mark her fourth collection with Hudson’s company.

And if she wasn’t busy enough promoting both her sunglass collaboration and Fabletics line, Lovato is also slated to perform at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. Last week, the Inquisitr shared that the singer will team up with Christina Aguilera to perform their new song, “Fall In Line.”

The Billboard Music Awards will air on Sunday, May 20, on NBC.