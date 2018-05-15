Jessa Duggar And Ben Seewald Selling Land For $200,000, But Only Bought It For $1

Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald of TLC’s Counting On seem prepared to make something of a killing in a real estate deal. The couple is reportedly working on selling a piece of land they own, but their asking price is raising eyebrows. What’s the scoop?

Radar Online reports that Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar Seewald bought the Arkansas land in question from her grandmother, Mary Duggar, in June, 2017, for just $1. The Counting On stars do live in a home located on the land, but it appears that the Seewalds are only selling the adjacent lot and are keeping the home.

The 0.46-acre lot is for sale and is currently priced at $200,376, according to its Keller Williams listing. There has been a lot of talk in the past about the location of Jessa and Ben’s house, as it’s adjacent to a highway and it looks like this is being touted as a big selling point.

The listing notes that it’s right on I-49 and Porter Road, making it the perfect spot for a new business to snag traffic coming from all directions. The land provides about 200 feet of prime frontage road placement, so any business that builds there will get plenty of exposure.

Obviously, the Counting On stars stand to make some great money if this land is purchased for its $200,000 asking price. The “Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray” Facebook group first posted about Jessa and Ben’s decision to sell the land, and they note that it’s interesting that the Seewalds seemingly plan to keep the house, but allow a business or some other entity to build right next door to them.

As some people have noted, that price tag may well be a great deal for a business looking for a location to build that receives great traffic and exposure. The listing notes that it is zoned for residential, mixed-use, or commercial with development potential, and a few people have speculated that Jenna and Ben’s house perhaps will be included in the sale, but that detail may only be revealed to serious potential buyers.

If the house is included in the sale, it may be that the Seewalds feel ready to move into something a bit bigger, especially since many Counting On Duggar fans expect them to have a third child sooner rather than later. There have been rumors swirling about Jessa being pregnant for a while now, but so far, nothing has been confirmed. However, it would seem to make sense that Ben and Jessa might be looking to move to a new location that is in a safer, quieter area as their two boys grow and they contemplate adding to their family.

Are Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald just being smart in listing the land for a price that’ll give them a great profit, or are the Counting On stars inviting criticism for seeming somewhat greedy, like often happens with her sister, Jill Duggar Dillard and Jill’s husband, Derick? Many will be curious to see how much the land does sell for and what the couple ends up doing next.