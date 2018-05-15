Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back At Lala Kent For Comparing The Two Of Them, Says A Man Isn’t Paying Her Bills

Lisa Vanderpump doesn't want Lala Kent to think they are on in the same.

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t happy when she heard Lala Kent, her SUR Restaurant hostess, comparing the two of them during the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion special.

On Monday night, Kent spoke to host Andy Cohen about her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, and how he buys her expensive cars, shoes and purses.

“I’m in a [BMW] i8 today… Like Lisa, I have it for a few months just to like dink around,” Kent explained.

Right away, Vanderpump fired back at Kent, telling her she is “not like Lisa” and explaining that she works for her own vehicles and doesn’t have someone else footing the bill. Vanderpump then took aim at Kent’s claims of feminism, stating that her definition of the idea was far different than everyone else’s.

In response to her boss’s comment, Kent said that she doesn’t believe there is just one definition for feminism and said that if someone wants to bring their “t**s out,” they should be free to do so.

“[Lala]’s not exactly the quintessential feminist if she’s talking about, ‘Well, I give a BJ, and I get the jewelry,'” Vanderpump explained.

At that point, Kent pointed out that she’s not just giving sexual favors to a random guy. Instead, she’s being intimate with her boyfriend, which certainly isn’t out of the ordinary for someone in a relationship.

Lala Kent has been open with her relationship with Randall Emmett throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules and during the reunion special, she admitted that he is quite helpful in the area of finances. That said, while he did give Kent a budget for her rent, Kent insisted on Monday night that she is the one who is footing the bill for her music career.

On an episode of the show weeks ago, Kent was seen making her singing debut during a Los Angeles showcase with her co-stars. Since then, she’s seen success on the Electronic Charts with two of her singles, “Boy” and “4 U.”

In addition to her career in reality television and music, Kent is also moving forward with an acting career and recently launched a successful makeup line, which includes lip glosses and eyeliner.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss the conclusion of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special next Monday night, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.