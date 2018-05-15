Keith Richards ‘Got Rid Of’ Donald Trump 30 Years Ago, Says It’s Time For America To Get Rid Of Him Again

The Rolling Stones guitarist was so angry he pulled out a knife, when Trump wasn't in the room, and stabbed a table.

Keith Richards was once so incensed with Donald Trump that he pulled out a knife – when Trump wasn’t in the room – and demanded that a concert promoter “get rid of” him.

As Huffington Post reports, Richards and the other Rolling Stones are preparing to embark on the next leg of their “No Filter” world tour, and they’re talking to the press – perhaps aptly, without filters. And of course, the subject of Donald Trump is on everyone’s minds.

Richards is not a fan.

He recalled the story of how, one day back in 1989, Trump was involved with a Rolling Stones tour date in Atlantic City (where Trump owned some high-dollar properties). When the band arrived, they found Trump’s name “in huge letters” and the Rolling Stones’ name in smaller letters. And this was even after the band had made it clear to concert promoter Michael Cohl that they wanted nothing to do with Trump.

So Richards grabbed a knife in order to drive home his point.

“I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said: ‘You have to get rid of this man!'”

Cohl gave a similar version of events to the Los Angeles Times years ago.

“[Richards said] ‘One of us is leaving the building – either him or us.'”

And according to Cohl’s narrative, what happened next was even weirder. Long story short, when Cohl told Trump to leave – his own building, no less – Trump was… less than enthusiastic.

“[Trump] looks at me and goes berserk. ‘You don’t know anything! Your guys suck! I promote Mike Tyson! I promote heavyweight fights!'”

Cohl claims that Trump’s security guys started preparing for a fist fight, during which time Cohl radioed for his own security guys. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed, and Trump left.

Now, 30 years later, the Stones are no more fans of Trump than they were in 1989. Richards, especially, draws a parallel between his firing of Trump in Atlantic City that day, and what he thinks needs to be done now.

“Now America has to get rid of him. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!”

Fellow Stone Mick Jagger also has some beefs with Donald Trump. Specifically, he’s not a fan of Trump’s use of the Stones’ song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at his rallies.