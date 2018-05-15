Khloe Kardashian Posts Strange Love Quote Weeks After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal Broke

Is Khloe finally speaking out about Tristan's cheating scandal?

Khloe Kardashian has been through a whirlwind of emotion over the past few weeks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found out that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her, gave birth to her first child, and is now dealing with friction within her family. However, she seems to be standing by her man.

Although Khloe Kardashian has not publicly commented on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, she recently shared a quote to her Instagram story that seemed to be about her strained relationship with her baby’s daddy.

“It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room. That’s where your heart belongs to,” the quote read.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly had a hard time making a decision about her future with Tristan Thompson after photos and video of him cheating on her with multiple women surfaced just hours before she gave birth to their daughter, True. However, after welcoming the baby girl, Khloe reportedly began to see a change in Tristan, and decided to give him a second chance.

It seems that Kardashian’s quote about love could be meant as a statement about her decision to continue the relationship with Thompson, possibily revealing that she is in love with him and is willing to work on their issues.

However, Khloe Kardashian’s family is said to be struggling with her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s sister, Kim, and brother, Rob, are said to be the most upset about it. Sources tell TMZ that Rob will never forgive Tristan for hurting Khloe, and that she believes his sister deserves someone who will treat her with more love and respect.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashdian has also been speaking out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, saying that the entire situation is “f—ed up” and “sad,” but that Khloe Kardashian is very “strong.”

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have yet to comment on the controversy, and Kardashian’s quote about love via her Instagram story could be the closet thing that fans will get to a statement, at least until the brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashian begins to air.