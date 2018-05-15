Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Stars Touch Down In Europe Ahead Of Royal Wedding

People are heading toward England for Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and many of Markle's 'Suits' co-stars are in Europe counting down to the big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is just days away and invited guests are touching down in England to prepare for the extravaganza. This event is expected to include a fascinating variety of guests and several of Markle’s Suits co-stars have been spotted in Europe or working their way there as Meghan works on final preparations for her nuptials.

Access Hollywood shared some of the updates Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars have shared about their travels for the royal wedding. Markle, who played Rachel Zane on Suits, officially bid farewell to the USA Network show in the Season 7 finale. Viewers watched as Rachel and new husband Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams) headed off on their own to start a new life together. Meghan may have wrapped her time with the series, but she made lasting friendships with many of her co-stars and many of them will be at the royal wedding to watch her exchange vows with Prince Harry.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, shared a photo via Instagram showing her in Paris ahead of the royal wedding and it looks like she’s got family along with her for the fun. Adams has revealed that he’s spending some time in Morocco before heading to England, and by the looks of his Instagram page, he spent some time in Israel before that.

Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, hasn’t shared any posts on social media showing that he’s in the vicinity of the royal wedding. However, his wife, Jacinda Barrett, did share an adorable photo showing her with their son in front of Buckingham Palace this week. Suits fans may remember that Barrett also appeared in the show in Season 2 when she played Zoe Lawford.

Other celebrities like Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham, the Spice Girls, and Serena Williams are reportedly going to be attending the nuptials between Meghan and Prince Harry, and Suits fans wonder if any of Markle’s other co-stars, like Abigail Spencer who played Scottie, Gina Torres who played Jessica Pearson, or Rick Hoffman who plays Louis Litt, will be in attendance as well.

The royal wedding is slated to take place on Saturday, May 19. It will be held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and reports indicate that there will be about 600 guests. There has been plenty of drama surrounding Meghan Markle’s family in relation to her big day with Prince Harry, so she’ll surely be thrilled to have her Suits co-stars on hand to help her celebrate her nuptials.