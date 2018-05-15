Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Refused To Return To L.A. For Mother’s Day Celebration With Family

Khloe Kardashian spent her very first Mother’s Day at alone in her Cleveland home. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly had a quiet day with her newborn daughter, True, while her family members celebrated the special day back in L.A.

According to a May 14 report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian’s family members wanted her to return home to California for Mother’s Day, especially since her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was out of town for a basketball game in Boston. However, Khloe refused to come home due to the fact that she is feeling “very settled” in Cleveland, and has a baby nurse that she “really loves.”

Khloe is also said to have a good routine going with baby True, and wants to “figure” out the whole mommy thing on her own. During Khloe’s Mother’s Day celebration, she showed off her gifts of flowers and balloons via Snapchat. Fans were even surprised when she posted a brand new picture of her daughter asleep in her mother’s arms.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s family members, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as mother Kris Jenner, reportedly all got together for a Mother’s Day breakfast in Calabasas, before heading off to celebrate their own separate activities with their individual families.

❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:40am PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in Malibu, and also had Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, in tow. Later that day, North was returned to her mother, who posted a gorgeous photo with all three of her kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, on Instagram, admitting that she had to bribe her children with lollipops in order to have them sit still and pose for the snapshot.

Kourtney also made the rounds to Kylie Jenner’s house to spend a little quality time with baby Stormi. Although Khloe Kardashian couldn’t be there in person to celebrate with her family members, she did reveal, via social media, that she was feeling “so loved” by all of the gifts and well wishes on the special day, and added a tribute to her own mother, Kris Jenner, in the process.