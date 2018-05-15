Tristan Thompson Is An ‘Absentee Father’ To Son Prince, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Tristan Thompson may be working hard on daddy duty when it comes to his newborn daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian, but sources reveal that he’s basically an “absentee father” to his oldest child, a son named Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

According to a May 14 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson’s first child’s mother, Jordan Craig, is said to be raising their son, Prince, 17 months, all by herself. Sources tell the site that despite the fact that Tristan does pay child support, he does little to nothing to actually help parent his son.

However, the insider adds that Jordan Craig does wish Tristan Thompson would be more involved in his son’s life. Jordan reportedly “accepts” the fact that Tristan is “like a big kid” and doesn’t expect too much from him when it comes to help her raise the baby boy.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson ended his relationship with Jordan Craig while she was pregnant with their child. He quickly began dating Khloe Kardashian. Now, sources claim that with Tristan’s basketball career and his high profile relationship with Khloe, he doesn’t make much time for his oldest child, and that Prince has had “precious little time with his daddy.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson is currently still wrapped up in a shocking cheating scandal after photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just hours before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Khloe decided to stick things out with Tristan, and on Mother’s Day weekend, she posted the first video of the baby’s face, revealing that True and Tristan look like “twins.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jordan Craig also used Mother’s Day weekend to share the first official photo of her son, Prince. Some fans believed that Jordan may have been trying to steal a bit of Khloe’s thunder by posting the snapshot of herself and her son, but Craig doesn’t care.

“As far as Jordan is concerned, the world does not revolve around Khloe Kardashian,” a source close to Craig revealed.

It has not yet been reported whether baby True has met her half-brother, Prince.