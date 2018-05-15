Prince William Or Prince Charles May Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle After Her Father Bails On Royal Wedding

Who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for what is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives. However, the days leading up to the royal wedding have been filled with drama for the couple. Most recently, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, revealed that he would not be attending the wedding, or walking his daughter down the aisle.

According to a May 14 report by Hollywood Life, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, decided to bail on the royal wedding just days before the ceremony is set to take place. Thomas decided to skip the event after he admitted that he staged and posed for paparazzi photos of himself in hopes of cleaning up his image. Meghan’s father is now staying away from the ceremony in hopes of not embarrassing his daughter any further. In addition, Thomas is also reportedly recovering from a recent heart attack.

Meghan Markle is said to be heartbroken over all of the drama with her father, and is now worried about who will walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. Meghan is said to be worried over the last minute changes to the wedding and is trying to find a suitable replacement to walk her down the aisle. It seems that the only other close family member who will be in attendance at the wedding will be Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, as Markle is not close with her brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., who isn’t even invited to the ceremony.

Sources tell the website that if Meghan Markle’s mother doesn’t walk her down the aisle, that her future brother-in-law, Prince William, could pull double duty, as he is also Prince Harry’s best man. In addition, Meghan’s soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Charles, may step in for Thomas Markle and walk her down the aisle to be married.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is said to be showering Meghan Markle with love and support during this stressful time. An insider reveals that Harry wants Meghan to be able to “enjoy the happiest day of her life” and is “doing his best” to keep her happy and focused on the “good things happening” instead of worrying about her family drama.