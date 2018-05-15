Kim Kardashian Reportedly Promised Khloe Kardashian She’d Be Nicer When Talking About Tristan Thompson

Kim and Khloe reportedly got into a 'huge fight' over Tristan.

Kim Kardashian has allegedly made her little sister, Khloe Kardashian, a big promise. The two sisters reportedly got into a blowout argument over Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, which led to Kim agreeing to take it easy on Tristan when it comes to the media.

According to a May 14 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian was not happy when her sister, Kim Kardashian-West, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Kim told Ellen that Tristan’s behavior was “so f—ed up” and that the situation was very “sad.”

Days later, Kim appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan to talk about the scandal again. This time, Kardashian hesitated when she was asked if she was rooting for Khloe and Tristan to work out their problems and keep their relationship together. While Kim admitted that she’s always rooting for her sister, she did say that she had to choose her words carefully, because Tristan had blocked her on social media after hearing her comments on Ellen.

Sources reveal that Kim Kardashian’s words hurt Khloe Kardashian, and the two got into a “huge fight” about the comments. Khloe reportedly teared up while telling her big sister that she’s been through the ringer when it comes to relationships, citing Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and her failed marriage to Lamar Odom. She then asked Kim to be more supportive, and she agreed that she would try to speak nicely of Tristan in the media.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian struggled with her decision about her future with Tristan, but eventually decided to give the relationship a second chance, must to the dismay of her family members. Now, Kim Kardashian and her brother, Rob Kardashian, are said to be furious that Khloe decided to stay with Tristan, and believe that she deserves someone who will treat her with more love and respect.