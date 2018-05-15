Ivanka Trump Called A ‘Ghoul’ For Her Bubbly Demeanor At Jerusalem Embassy Opening As Protesters Killed Nearby

The 'New York Daily News' took direct aim at Donald Trump's daughter for ignoring the bloodshed at this week's embassy opening.

Ivanka Trump is being slammed for her bubbly demeanor at the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, which came as dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed in clashes with Israeli military nearby.

The top White House adviser and first daughter was on hand to commemorate the opening of the new embassy, which has drawn considerable protest. Thousands of Palestinians gathered near the new embassy to protest its opening, and Israeli troops opened fire on them as the protests grew violent, leaving dozens dead and more than 2,000 injured. This has drawn controversy to Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, for seemingly ignoring what critics call a humanitarian crisis unfolding around them, and the New York Daily News took direct aim at Ivanka.

The newspaper’s headline on Tuesday called Ivanka Trump, “Daddy’s Little Ghoul,” and noted that she was “all smiles” as the protesters were killed nearby.

Jared Kushner has also come under fire for his remarks at the embassy opening. In a rare appearance, Kushner made reference to the violence and said that protesters were part of the problem that has erupted in the area, Time reported.

“As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution,” Kushner said via Time.

But critics say the Israeli military was too aggressive in its response, killing a number of peaceful protesters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip called the attacks by the Israeli military “genocide” and “state terror,” prompting a response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Erdogan is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 15, 2018

Ivanka Trump has been a frequent target for criticism among opponents of Donald Trump, with accusations that her White House position amounts to nepotism and that she hides behind her relationship with her father. When questioned about Trump’s sexual assault accusers earlier this year, Ivanka bristled and said that it was not an appropriate question to ask about her father. Critics noted that a top White House aide is expected to take tough questions, and accused her of trying to have it both ways.

Deplorable https://t.co/EMGX6xPzva An early look at Tuesday's front… pic.twitter.com/ZAK1Vk5ACW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 15, 2018

While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are returning to the United States, the protests in Gaza continue and are expected to ramp up again after the funerals of protesters killed in this week’s clashes.