Nikki Bella Says She ‘Truly Hopes’ To Get Back Together With John Cena As He Professes His Love

'He really is the love of my life,' Nikki said of her former fiance.

Nikki Bella is admitting that she’d “truly love” to get back together with her former fiance, John Cena, amid the WWE star professing his love for her in a candid new interview. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week, Bella confirmed that she’s hoping to reconcile with her ex after the twosome called off their engagement in April.

“John is such an amazing man,” Nikki told the outlet when asked about her broken relationship with her fellow WWE wrestler, even going as far as to say that he “really is the love of my life.”

“I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope,” she added while walking the red carpet at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation with her twin sister Brie on May 14.

“I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy,” she continued. “Hopefully that’s together, maybe it’s not. Right now I’m just focusing on me. I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find [myself].”

Bella’s latest comments came amid Cena publicly professing his love for her during a candid interview with Today’s Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that morning, in which he admitted that he’d still love to marry the WWE diva despite the twosome calling off their wedding mere days before they were set to tie the knot.

As Inquisitr previously reported, John noted while speaking about his broken engagement on the NBC morning show on May 14 that he and Nikki should have been married and enjoying their honeymoon together now.

“I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” Cena explained in the interview per Metro, calling their recent breakup “an unfortunate set of circumstances.”

“I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks,” he added. “I don’t want anybody else. I love Nicole and I’m really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Bella was then asked for her reaction to Cena’s very public proclamation of love by Extra, where she admitted that her former fiance’s words had left her “speechless.”

When told about what John had said about her on Today, Daily Mail reported that Bella responded to his latest comments, “Wow. Well, I’m speechless. That’s crazy.”

“I have hope. I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me,” the Total Bellas reality star then added.

Inquisitr reported that the couple initially confirmed their split in a joint statement in April in which they asked for privacy. John and Nikki were expected to marry on May 5 in a big ceremony that was set to be filmed for the season finale of the Bella Twins’ E! reality series Total Bellas.

Though the twosome haven’t officially confirmed the reason behind their shocking breakup, as reported by People, having children was always a big source of contention within the former couple’s relationship and likely played a part in their sudden split.

Bella made no secret of the fact that she wanted to become a mom, while Cena stated on multiple occasions that he did not want to have children.

The site also claimed that it was Nikki who decided to end their engagement after six years of dating, something John appeared to confirm on Today by admitting that he had his “heart broken out of nowhere.”