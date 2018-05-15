Jessica Simpson Welcomes New Pup, Dixie, Years After Losing Daisy

The new arrival comes nine years after the singer lost her beloved dog in a coyote attack.

Jessica Simpson welcomed a new addition to her family, but it’s not what you think. As pregnancy rumors continue to swirl for the singer-turned-fashion designer, Simpson has opened her home — and her heart — to a new fur baby.

Jessica, who has been married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014, recently shared a sweet photo of her 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, and 4-year-old son, Ace Knute, holding the family’s newest addition, an adorable light-colored puppy. Jessica captioned the photo: “Welcome to our family Dixie!”

The puppy appears to be a Maltipoo, a breed that is close to Jessica Simpson’s heart. Fans may recall that Simpson and her previous Maltipoo, a caramel-colored pup she had named Daisy Mae, were inseparable. Jessica Simpson received the puppy as a birthday gift from her first husband, Nick Lachey, back in 2004, but the beloved dog was snatched by a wild coyote five years later and was never found.

At the time, Simpson hired the doggie-finding firm FindToto.com and used social media to ask for help in finding her precious dog, even offering a reward for Daisy’s return.

“Still holding out hope despite the a–holes that say is it a dumb thing to do,” a broken-hearted Jessica tweeted two days after she revealed that Daisy was taken by a coyote right in front of her eyes. “Daisy is my baby … why would I stop searching? I’m a mom.”

One year after the Daisy tragedy, Simpson began dating Eric Johnson and her focus turned to motherhood when she welcomed her kids, Maxwell and Drew, a few years later. You can see Jessica Simpson’s smiling children with their new puppy below.

Welcome to our family Dixie! ???? A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 14, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

It is not surprising that it took Jessica Simpson so long to welcome another Maltipoo into her life. A friend of Simpson’s told People magazine that the loss of Daisy had been like losing a family member.

Daisy was so much a family member that Simpson reportedly threw her birthday parties and fed her steak instead of dog food. At the time, Jessica, who was childless, even called herself “Daisy’s mommy” and would call home to say goodnight to her dog if she was out for the evening.

After Daisy’s tragic disappearance, a friend of Simpson’s told People that it wouldn’t be easy to find a replacement. Nine years later, Jessica Simpson has finally opened her heart to Dixie.

You can see Jessica Simpson and her ex-husband Nick Lachey with Daisy in the video below.