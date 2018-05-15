‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, May 14: Wyatt Overhears Bill & Justin, Brothers Bond, Hope Excited

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, May 14 reveals that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are still at loggerheads about their daughter. Ridge thinks that there is something behind Liam (Scott Clifton) suddenly changing his mind as he was about to reunite with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Brooke, on the other hand, believes that the reason he changed his mind was true love and that he realized that he wanted to be with Hope (Annika Noelle). She just wants her daughter to be happy and disputes Ridge’s argument that he thinks that Bill (Don Diamont) is behind their breakup.

Liam and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) bond, according to the Bold and the Beautiful recap via She Knows Soaps. Although Wyatt questions the rush to get married, he still agrees to be Liam’s best man. Liam notes that he can only trust two people in this world, his brother and Hope. Wyatt’s mother, Kelly, is dead and his only close family is his father and brother.

Bill seduced his wife and he understandably feels he can only trust Wyatt. He also tells Wyatt that he still loves Steffy, but the brothers talk about Liam’s daughter having two mothers. Liam was also grateful that Wyatt told him the truth. Wyatt tells him that he actually never saw anything, but promises him that he would always be honest with him as far as his marriage is concerned.

Later, Wyatt is at Spencer Publications. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is in Bill’s office and the two are fighting about how Bill has manipulated everyone into doing what he wants them to do. He is almost prideful that everything is going according to plan and that Liam and Hope are together now. Justin bellows that he used one son to break up the other’s marriage. As luck would have it, Wyatt is standing at the door and overhears Justin’s comment. It seems he has put the puzzle together when Justin tells Bill that he did everything because he wanted Steffy to himself.

Hope is beside herself with excitement about her upcoming wedding. The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that she is talking to Maya (Karla Mosley), Rick (Jacob Young), and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) about the wedding. She fills them in that she will be wearing her mother’s wedding dress and that the wedding will be held at home. Thorne notes that Liam and Hope’s situation must make for a tense relationship between Ridge and Brooke at the moment.