WWE News: Here Are All The ‘MITB’ Qualifying Match Winners From ‘Raw,’ And Rollins Retains Against Owens

While he didn’t succeed in his title shot against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens successfully maneuvered himself in a ‘MITB’ qualifying match.

WWE Raw was live on Monday from the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. Money in the Bank is just a little over a month away, and the WWE has been holding qualifying contests for the ladder matches on both Raw and SmackDown Live. On Monday, three additional superstars earned their way into the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The first qualifying contest was a three-way between “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin, No Way Jose, and “The Glorious” Bobby Roode. The three put on a contest that had the United Kingdom audience on fire, and No Way Jose had many show-stealing spots. The three told a great story in the ring, and many members of the WWE universe thought that Jose was going to get the win. But Roode temporarily disposed of “The Lone Wolf,” sending him crashing into the ring post, and then hit Jose with his patented DDT to get the three.

The next MITB qualifier was another triple threat match, this time featuring Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Mickie James. With both James and Alexa being heels, the two formed a temporary alliance to punish Bayley. This was short lived however, and Bliss and James targeted each other. Bayley ended up brawling with Mickey outside the ring and got the better end of the brawl. But when “The Huggable One” returned inside the ring, Bliss was waiting and got the three-count after delivering a DDT.

Why break a trend? The main event of Raw was another three-way for the MITB spot: Kevin Owens vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley. Owens being placed in this match came as a surprise to the WWE universe. The superstar was in the opening contest of the night where he faced Seth Rollins for the intercontinental title. Owens lost the title match via Rollins’ trademark stomp.

The triple threat was initially advertised with Lashley, Elias, and Jinder Mahal. But Mahal was taken out of action when Reigns attacked him at the beginning of Raw. The two battled both on the stage and backstage, and Reigns ended up spearing Jinder through a wall. So, a replacement was needed for the qualifying match.

Unhappy with not winning the title, KO placed a call to Stephanie McMahon and was granted the replacement spot. The crowd seemed to be exhausted during this one, perhaps because of all the three-ways, but the combatants gave it their all. It looked like Lashley was about to win after he hit a dominator on Elias, but Sami Zayn interfered and pulled Bobby out of the ring. Kevin Owens seized the moment, hit a frog splash, and picked up the victory.

There are only two spots left for the men’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match, and five spots have yet to be filled for the women’s ladder match.