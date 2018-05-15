Khloe Kardashian Spent Mother’s Day Sans Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her newborn daughter True just over one month after the baby’s birth. However, Khloe and True marked the milestone moment without True’s dad, Tristan Thompson.

According to Page Six, while his daughter and her mother celebrated their first big holiday together in Cleveland, Tristan hit the town in Boston with Cavaliers teammate Jordan Clarkson. The teammates, who servers deemed polite, dined at Empire Restaurant.

Thompson was in Boston because the Cavs are playing Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, which means his absence at home for Mother’s Day was probably due to work commitments.

Right before Mother’s Day, Khloe teased the world with a brief glimpse of True’s arm, and then she revealed her daughter to the world the following day on True’s one-month birthday. Social media went wild with excitement after True’s debut. Unfortunately, with all the good also comes the bad, and at least one fan compared True with O.J. Simpson, keeping alive a long-held rumor that Simpson is Khloe’s father instead of the late Robert Kardashian.

Both the Kardashians and Simpson have long denied these rumors. Ultimately, Khloe gave the perfect response to the misinformed fan as the Inquisitr reported. She nipped these rumors in the bud.

In the days leading up to True’s birth in April, news of Tristan’s cheating on a pregnant Khloe made headlines. Both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian flew to Cleveland to be with Khloe while she labored. In fact, Kris flew Khloe’s doctor to Cleveland, and luckily they all made it in time before True made her highly anticipated debut.

????Happy One Month True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

For now, it appears as if Khloe and Tristan are determined to make their life together work so that they can provide their daughter with a beautiful family life as she grows up. Although Khloe’s family doesn’t love that Tristan hurt her so badly, they have her back as always, and they provide support to her in whatever way they can.

Both Khloe and True looked happy over the weekend, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things real when she shared some of her struggles with returning to her post-pregnancy weight and body.