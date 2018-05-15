Bill O’Reilly Returning To TV One Year After Sexual Harassment Scandal Sunk His Career, ‘Page Six’ Reports

O'Reilly would be moving to a competitor of Fox News, staying in his old 8 p.m. time slot.

Bill O’Reilly’s exile from television may be short-lived, and the embattled conservative host could soon be a competitor to Fox News.

The conservative host is preparing to return to television with a competing cable news outlet, Page Six reported on Monday. O’Reilly had been forced out of his job as the top-rated cable news host at Fox News after reports uncovered the long history of sexual harassment accusations and the settlements with accusers that cost the network tens of millions of dollars.

The report noted that Bill O’Reilly is now in talks with Newsmax TV, a newer conservative outlet looking to gain a larger share of viewers with plans to bring on some familiar talent. The network is also looking at former Fox hosts Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling, the report indicated. Newsmax TV could also be targeting former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the insider told Page Six.

Donald Trump is a close friend of Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, and the two have gone golfing together during Trump’s time in the White House.

Bill O’Reilly’s return to television would seem a bit of a surprise to many who followed his fall from grace and subsequent exit from Fox News. In April 2017, New York Times reported that O’Reilly and the Fox News parent company, 21st Century Fox, had paid a total of $13 million to five women who made sexual harassment allegations against O’Reilly. The women had all worked on the show or appeared as guests.

After the report, more women came forward to claim that O’Reilly had sexually harassed them. His eventual ouster from Fox News was considered the leading crest of the #MeToo movement and was heralded by those who stood with the accusers.

“This is what happens when women speak our truth: we can slay dragons,” said attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented three of the accusers, in a statement after O’Reilly’s departure was announced. “I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women.”

Bill O’Reilly is in talks to head back to cable news in his old 8 p.m. slot, but this time at Newsmax TV https://t.co/kMcEYBAZcD — Jack Ralph (@NevadaJack2) May 15, 2018

If he were to finalize details on his return to television, Bill O’Reilly would be set to take over his familiar 8 p.m. spot, Page Six reported. That would put him in direct competition with Tucker Carlson, his replacement at Fox News.